Hundreds out in Bridgnorth to see magnificent machinery.

Tractors at the last event two years ago

The 23rd annual Shropshire Vintage Tractor Road Run came back to the town, organised by Bridgnorth Vintage Machinery Club, with over 100 vintage tractors taking part after a two year break,

Starting at Lower Cockshutt Farm, the vehicles made their way through Middleton Scriven, Chelmarsh, Astbury Hall and Oldbury before stopping for lunch in the high town. Then they moved down to low town and took the Bridgnorth bypass to Tasley, Underton and The Down before ending up back at the farm. The event was expected to raise hundreds of pounds for the Midlands Air Ambulance charity.

Meanwhile the traditional re-opening of the Severn Valley Railway took place on Saturday and Sunday, with an open day and events taking place all along the line.

The 'Open House' weekend gave people the chance to look behind the scenes into areas not usually accessible to the public. Attractions included brake van rides at Highley and boiler shop and machining workshops at Bridgnorth.

Vintage bus services ran to Eardington Halt to see the station building and the famous lamp room and there was interactive demonstrations from resident stonemason Philip Chatfield. Signal box tours also took place at Kidderminster and Bewdley.