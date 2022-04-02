Pupils get arty with a clear message

School pupils

Telford based Filtermist International Limited, who previously worked with the school on an entry for the town’s train trail, approached the art department to invite students to submit designs capturing what clean air means to them.

Director of Group Marketing, Lydia Barber, said: “We’re looking for some original artwork to hang at our headquarters that depicts clean air as this is essentially what our products provide.”

“We sometimes struggle to communicate this visually so we thought it would be interesting to run a competition for students to bring their ideas to life and brighten up some of our plain white walls.”

The competition winners are set to be announced on National Clean Air Day on June 16. The day focuses on how air pollution can impact every organ in everybody.

Lydia said: “As a business, we try to support Clean Air Day every year and we thought this would be a good chance to get young people thinking about the environment and in particular, air quality.”

"Students are encouraged to let their imaginations soar as they produce designs in any format, using any media, to try to show what it means and how it feels to breathe clean air.

Art teacher Louise Rhodes, said: “This is going to be a fantastic project for our students to be involved in, working alongside a company and having their artwork displayed at its headquarters.

“We have some very talented artists, and this will be a great opportunity for them to showcase their skills, as well as representing the school and strengthening our links with Filtermist.”