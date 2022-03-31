Notification Settings

Shoulders to the wheel at Mill

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

An attraction known as one of Bridgnorth's 'hidden gems' will hope to get the wheel turning once more in 2022 and is looking for more volunteers to help.

Daniels Mill
Daniels Mill

Daniels Mill will open to the public on Good Friday and public tours will once more take place.

The Victorian flour mill has a cast iron water wheel - one of the largest in the country - but it has not turned in recent years due to storm damage. Because of this, additional volunteers are being sought to help with its restoration and the on-going operation of the mill.

The mill is operated by registered charity the Daniels Mill Trust and has been running guided tours since 1987. It also features a tea rooms abd is open for group bookings such as schools.

For more information on opening times and volunteering opportunities from April 15, call the mill’s volunteer co-ordinator, Cliff Bassett on 07770 988051.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

