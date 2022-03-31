Shoulders to the wheel at Mill

Daniels Mill

Daniels Mill will open to the public on Good Friday and public tours will once more take place.

The Victorian flour mill has a cast iron water wheel - one of the largest in the country - but it has not turned in recent years due to storm damage. Because of this, additional volunteers are being sought to help with its restoration and the on-going operation of the mill.

The mill is operated by registered charity the Daniels Mill Trust and has been running guided tours since 1987. It also features a tea rooms abd is open for group bookings such as schools.