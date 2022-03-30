Mp Philip Dunne has addressed Defence Minister James Heappey MP over plans to cut 9,500 soldiers from the size of the British Army

MP Philip Dunne

The South Shropshire MP and former Defence Minister spoke in the House of Commons yesterday and asked Defence Minister, James Heappey MP, to review plans to cut 9,500 regular soldiers from the size of the British Army.

It comes in light of increased troop commitments by NATO to deployments in Eastern Europe and in response, the Minister for the Armed Forces said he recognised the concerns Mr Dunne raised.

The Minister of Defence had opted to accelerate plans to upgrade the lethality of equipment, rather than specifically to sustain force numbers.

Commenting afterwards, Mr Dunne said: “Russia’s aggression in Ukraine shows we cannot be complacent when it comes to defence, and when it comes to the British Army, mass does matter, even if diffused over a large geography.

"I have made clear to the government my own view that we should look again at the conclusions drawn in the 2021 Integrated Review, and at least defer, or preferably reverse, plans to take 9,500 regular soldiers out of the Army.