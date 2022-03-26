Young Highley singer/songwriter gets chance to perform in the Cavern Club

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 24/03/2022..Pic in Highley of singer /songwriter: Macy O'Neill 14. Getting ready for a gig coming up at Liverpool's Cavern Club. She appeared on the Voice previously..

The club was the birthplace of the Beatles and has been the launch-pad for many singers and groups who have gone on to become household names.

Now Macy O'Neill, a 14-year-old pupil at Concord College in Shrewsbury, has been lined up for a gig on the hallowed stage in the near future.

But before she makes her appearance at the club she hopes to form a band and musicians who are "passionate about music" are being invited to take part in auditions being held from 2pm to 4pm on April 3 at Load Street Studios in Kidderminster which has recently moved to Number 3, Edwin Avenue, Kidderminster.

Those interested in taking part in the auditions are being invited to book a slot of turn up on the day.

Talented Macy has already appeared on Voice Kids and sings at an open mic night in Newport.

She appeared as Jemima, a main role, in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham and two years ago went busking to raise funds for homeless people.

Macy, who writes and produces her own material and works with Magic Garden Studios in Wolverhampton, said: "Whoever turns up for the auditions I want them to be passionate about their music.

"I want them to live and breathe music."

Her mother, Naomi Waterson, aged 53, said: "Macy was singing at an open mic night in Newport when she was approached by someone who said they could get her a spot at The Cavern Club.

"We have talked on the telephone and are now waiting to hear when she might appear.

"It is a fantastic and amazing opportunity and she has so many people behind her for support.

"She is a solo singer but now wants to find a band.

"Her music has gone onto Apple Music and Spotify and a couple of songs, Games, and Paint My Feelings, are doing quite well.

"Macy has just released a single, You Showed Me, which she wrote and performed in Worcester Cathedral at a memorial service for her former music teacher at Abberley Hall School, Martin Schellenberg.

"The proceeds from that song are going to the Martin Schellenberg Trust to help disadvantaged pupils access music tuition.