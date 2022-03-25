Claverley stalwart celebrates special occasion

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 25/03/2022..PICS TO GO EXPRESS & STAR/ SHROPSHIRE STAR and BRIDGNORTH JOURNAL. GRAHAM FAMILY FRIENDS!! Pic at Paxtons Farm , Pattingham where Joyce Henshaw was celebrating her 100th birthday today. Pictured with daughters L-R: Gill Evans 77 and Christine Digwood 79..

She was born in Hampshire on March 25 1922 where her parents were house keepers to large landowners in the county including sculptor Sir Bertram McKennal who was famous for designing coinage and stamps bearing the likeness of King George V.

They also played host to prominent politicians of the time and Joyce always recounts the time she was asked to walk prime minister Ramsay Macdonald's dog.

The family moved to the Midlands to serve Lord Bradford at Weston Park when Joyce was 16 and she met and married husband Reg at the age of 19, with the couple moving to White Cottage at Claverley where they became fully involved in village life.

Joyce was for many years involved in the dramatic society and was on the committee for Claverley Flower Show as well as that of the village hall.

The couple were married for 65 years ago until Reg died 16 years ago and she now lives with with daughter Gill in Pattingham. She has two daughters, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, many of whom helped her mark the special milestone