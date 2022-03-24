Two 'casualties' reported in Bridgnorth chip pan incident

An air ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service, two fire crews from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock, plus a fire service operations officer were scrambled to Grove Terrace at 5.40pm following reports of a house fire.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This incident involved a chip pan that had caught fire which was out on arrival.
"Two casualties left in care of ambulance service."
The fire service's incident stop message was received at 6.35pm.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was invited to comment.