Two 'casualties' reported in Bridgnorth chip pan incident

An air ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service, two fire crews from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock, plus a fire service operations officer were scrambled to Grove Terrace at 5.40pm following reports of a house fire.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This incident involved a chip pan that had caught fire which was out on arrival.

"Two casualties left in care of ambulance service."

The fire service's incident stop message was received at 6.35pm.