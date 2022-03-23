Bridgnorth walkers set to hit the streets for Ukraine in Lions Club push

Helping to launch the Walk the Pub Cup were Lennie the Lion with The Down Inn landlord Steve Ruffell-Hazell (second from right), plus Neill Flannery and Martin Allen of Bridgnorth Lions

The Lions are also looking to involve pubs in the town in a 'Lions Pub Cup' which would see each venue compete for the best time in the walk, with a medal or certificate awarded to the winning pub.

This year's event - to be held on Monday May 2 - will feature not just the traditional 20 and 22 mile walk and junior walk but a standard 26.2 mile marathon or 26.2 km metric marathon.

Organiser Martin Allen from the Lions said they were also looking for groups or charities to come forward and put in applications for funding from the money raised.

He said: "We have already seen a lot done for the Ukraine appeal by the Bridgnorth community with all the focus on it at the moment so it follows on that we dedicate this year's event to the cause.

"People who walk can donate to whatever cause they want but in light of the problems that are going on in the Ukraine at the moment it was felt the event should be dedicated to it in terms of the headline for it.

"This year there will be a variety of walks in terms of distance and we are again looking to encourage walkers of all ages with that in mind.

"For example the metric marathon is an ideal stepping stone as runners move up from a 10k or half marathon up to full distance. Alternatively runners with full marathons later in the year see this as ideal training practice.

"As in previous years, we will welcome competitors of all ages and levels by offering different routes. No matter what their ability, participants can expect to enjoy a truly wonderful community event.

"The pub cup format is yet to be formalised, but we are asking for pubs in the town who want to put a team in and compete for a trophy for the first one home to declare their interest and get in touch, and we will be going round with Lenny the Lion to drop off sponsor forms and posters in the near future.

"We are also looking for organisations to get in touch with us if they wish to benefit from money raised from the event - it is important for us to get the message across that whilst we raise money for charity and good causes, we also distribute that into the community."

This year's event will also feature wooden medals for the walkers rather than imported ones, in line with the Lions' green sustainability agenda.