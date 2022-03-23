Bridgnorth folk club together to sing for Ukraine

The Folk Club will be joined by AB Ukuleles, Sunflower Saxes and West End singers Erica Deakin,Lucy & Chris Key. There will also be exciting contributions from four choirs: The Concordia, Key Change, Bridgnorth Male Voice Choir and the church’s Chamber Choir. Tickets, at £10 (cash), are available from Tanner’s in the High Street, The Room for Refills on Cartway, Our Green Shop on Mill Street and the Church Office (St Leonard’s Hall Church) on Racecourse Drive. If there are any left, tickets will be sold on the door.

John Hart from the Folk Club said that within three days of coming up with the idea of a fundraiser for Ukraine refugees, the other groups had offered to be part of the event. "We will have a great night and all the proceeds will go to ease the desperate plight of people who are just like us, but are the victims of an invasion that is not of their making. I feel sure that we can enjoy fabulous support from this lovely town."