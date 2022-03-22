Double celebration for popular Bridgnorth eatery.

Mayor Sarh Barlow with owne Shamim Haque and chef Amjad Ali

Staff at the Eurasia Tandoori in West Castle Street hosted the evening on Monday with a special menu, half of the proceeds from the sale of the meals going to charity. A raffle was also held and all money raised from that and the meals went to the Bridgnorth mayor's charity Macmillan Cancer Support, people impacted by Covid 19 in Bangladesh and the Ukraine relief fund.

Mayor of Bridgnorth councillor Sarah Barlow was present at the event, which also heard of the number of awards won by staff during the restaurants' years of operation.

The Eurasia has won the Best Restaurant in the West Midlands twice, the best restaurant in Bridgnorth and chef Amjad Ali Chef of the year in 2020, the last time the awards were held.

Owner Shamim Haque said he was delighted to welcome so many people from the town to the charity evening - many of whom he knew personally - and that they would continue to try and best serve the people in the town as well as the community through fundraising and charitable work.