Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Double celebration for popular Bridgnorth eatery.

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

The Bridgnorth community came out to mark a tandoori restaurants' 47 years in business and raise £850 for charity at the same time.

Mayor Sarh Barlow with owne Shamim Haque and chef Amjad Ali
Mayor Sarh Barlow with owne Shamim Haque and chef Amjad Ali

Staff at the Eurasia Tandoori in West Castle Street hosted the evening on Monday with a special menu, half of the proceeds from the sale of the meals going to charity. A raffle was also held and all money raised from that and the meals went to the Bridgnorth mayor's charity Macmillan Cancer Support, people impacted by Covid 19 in Bangladesh and the Ukraine relief fund.

Mayor of Bridgnorth councillor Sarah Barlow was present at the event, which also heard of the number of awards won by staff during the restaurants' years of operation.

The Eurasia has won the Best Restaurant in the West Midlands twice, the best restaurant in Bridgnorth and chef Amjad Ali Chef of the year in 2020, the last time the awards were held.

Owner Shamim Haque said he was delighted to welcome so many people from the town to the charity evening - many of whom he knew personally - and that they would continue to try and best serve the people in the town as well as the community through fundraising and charitable work.

Mayor Sarh Barlow with owne Shamim Haque and chef Amjad Ali
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News