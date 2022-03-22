Notification Settings

Community buildings across Shropshire receive much needed grants

By Sue AustinBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated:

Grants totalling more than £140,000 are being given to community groups across Shropshire to boost their recovery from the pandemic.

Shrewsbury pic. Abbey Station, Shrewsbury, pictured on Tuesday, March 22, 2016. It is home of Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust. Shrewsbury Abbey railway station. Library code: Shrewsbury pic 2016. Shrewsbury 2016..
Shropshire Council has handed out funding of up to £15,000 to a total of 14 groups the length and breadth of the county to help secure community assets for the future.

The grants include £15,000 to Lower Bush Farm Community Interest Company near Ludlow to allow building improvements and improve the site for a range of visitors including adults with learning disabilities, children with special educational needs and disabilities and those benefiting from short breaks holiday clubs.

Farm service users will be involved as much as possible in the work, learning new DIY skills where possible.

Grants also include: £15,000 to Clive Village Hall to allow it to complete a £100,000 plus redevelopment project; £14,300 to Brownlow Community Centre, Whitchurch, to allow it to install automatic doors at both entrances to help improve accessibility; and £15,000 to The Church Barn in Bishop’s Castle to repair internal damage due to damp and to install an electric vehicle charge point in the car park.

Further successful projects include: £11,000 for Great Hanwood Community Interest Company to renovate the current bar area to help it become a café; £11,000 for Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust to undertake works at the Abbey Station building; and nearly £3,000 for Loppington Village Hall and Recreation Ground.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism and transport, said: "This is a huge boost for communities across the county as we emerge from the pandemic.

"The pandemic has affected everyone in one way or another and among the impacts are the challenges for community-owned assets. Some had to stay closed for a time, some lost income due to reduced community activity or bookings, others may have faced challenges with changes in volunteer support and investment.

"The impact of coronavirus has prompted concerns over the sustainability of some community assets. These community services and buildings are vitally important in achieving post-pandemic recovery, rebuilding local social networks, and maintaining strong rural communities."

