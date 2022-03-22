Coffee, cakes and chat on the menu in Bridgnorth

Volunteers Christine Heseltine and Monica Brownhill at at Bridgnorth Community Hospital

The cafe, at the North Gate based venue, is fully staffed by volunteers and boasts an array of drinks and homemade cakes, as well as baby and toddler knitwear for sale.

The organisation and the cafe suffered during lockdown when it was closed for long periods of time but staff are now hoping it will stay open for good.

Events planned include a knit and natter drop in session every Tuesday afternoon between 2pm and 4pm for anyone who would like to help make items which are then sold to raise funds for the league.

Knitting needles, wool and easy to follow patterns are available at the sessions

A Butterfly Cafe for people with memory loss issues and their carers' will be held in the coffee shop on the first Friday of every month with an open house information session taking place between 10am and noon and 2-4pm on Friday, April 1. If you are unable to attend that day please register an interest in coming to future meetings by emailing bridgnorthlof@gmail.com, phoning 07796 076141 or leaving your details in the Coffee Shop as numbers may be limited depending on interest.

Then an Easter coffee morning will be held between 10am and 1pm on Saturday, 9th April 9 with a variety of stalls including chocolate tombola, cake stall, new knitwear, raffle etc. Any donations of chocolate would be gratefully received and can be left in the Coffee Shop.

Sue Burrows, from the League of Friends, said: "By holding different days and regular sessions and events we are trying to reach out to as wide an audience as we can within the Bridgnorth area."