Spring has sprung down at Scotty's Donkeys and Animal Park

Gemma Mytton-Scott and Tony Scott, with Curly the Lamb

Temperatures have warmed up so much that the resident tortoises have come out of hibernation and are going outside when the sun shines.

And there are now 20 lambs and counting that are being looked after by the staff. And there are even kid goats.

With temperatures rising through the week to hit 18 on Wednesday and Thursday the tortoises are expected to be out and about more often.

"When the sun is shining, and its warm enough, the tortoises to come out for a few hours," Tony Scott, who runs the attraction at Norton, said.

He stressed that the lambs wouldn't start to go outside - where they can be seen by the visitors - until the weekend.

Visitors can get close up to the popular donkeys at the park although the donkey rides have not yet started for the season.

Tony said staff were expecting a busy weekend.

"On Sunday, Mother's Day, mums come in free," he said.