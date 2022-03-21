Notification Settings

Shropshire teenager to ride on national stage

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

A Shropshire girl and her pony will represent their country in a prestigious event in May

Natalie on her pony Hattie in the familiar Wheatland yellow and gold bibs
Natalie Brick, 14, and Hattie will compete for the Home International Cup at Windsor between May 12 and 15. The Royal Windsor Horse Show event will have even more significance this year as it is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Natalie, from Morville, near Bridgnorth, was one of 25 riders who attended trials earlier this month and was put through over three hours of tests before she was selected for the England team.

She has been a member of the Bridgnorth-based Wheatland Hunt Pony Club since she was four years and old and has represented the pony club at mounted games for the last ten years, working her way through the junior and senior teams on various ponies.

The mounted discipline involves weaving the pony in and out of poles, vaulting on and off and putting socks in buckets - it calls for great accuracy and skills at high speed.

This is Natalie’s last year to represent the Wheatland Hunt Pony Club in Mounted Games as only children under 15 can compete in the team competitions. She will now join four other riders in the England team for the Windsor event.

