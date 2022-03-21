Shropshire teenager to ride on national stage

Natalie on her pony Hattie in the familiar Wheatland yellow and gold bibs

Natalie Brick, 14, and Hattie will compete for the Home International Cup at Windsor between May 12 and 15. The Royal Windsor Horse Show event will have even more significance this year as it is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Natalie, from Morville, near Bridgnorth, was one of 25 riders who attended trials earlier this month and was put through over three hours of tests before she was selected for the England team.

She has been a member of the Bridgnorth-based Wheatland Hunt Pony Club since she was four years and old and has represented the pony club at mounted games for the last ten years, working her way through the junior and senior teams on various ponies.

The mounted discipline involves weaving the pony in and out of poles, vaulting on and off and putting socks in buckets - it calls for great accuracy and skills at high speed.