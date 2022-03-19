Ukrainian children send cards to thank Bridgnorth for charity donations

The truck in Poland

The boss of Bridgnorth haulier, Clive Cowern Transport, was keen to report that the town's donations have made it to where they can make a world of difference to those fleeing from Russian president Vladimir Putin's indiscriminate invasion.

Clive Cowern, who runs the business out of Stanmore Industrial Estate, said: "Our driver Piotr Czartolomny is Polish and he was keen to take it there.

"As well as taking donated goods to a drop off point in Dawley, we decided to offer the transport to take it there."

Driver Piotr left the Bridgnorth site last Sunday and arrived back in Shropshire late on Thursday night, said Mr Cowern.

Mr Czartolomny brought back some cards from Ukrainian children who expressed their gratitude for the Shropshire donations.

Mr Cowern said: "When the donations were delivered in Poland some of the kids made us a few little cards back saying thank you.

"This shows Bridgnorth that their generous donations have arrived and they are making a difference."