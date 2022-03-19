Notification Settings

Bridgnorth footballers set to help fellow players

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

Youngsters from Bridgnorth Town Juniors are looking to set up an initiative to provide budding footballers with the kit they need.

Bridgnorth town centre aerial

The club is planning to set up a scheme called bootroom which will see donated football boots, trainers, gloves, shin pads and other items of kit collected by them.

All the items will then be available to those who need it.

Donation bins will be put in schools and leisure centres in the area and the schools will be asked to promote the scheme.

They are also looking for endorsement from Bridgnorth Town Council.

A spokesman for the club - which has teams from under 7s to under 17s boys and under 12s to 15s girls - said: "We are looking to work with the council, schools and local agencies to reach out to those in need.

"We are trying to make sport affordable and accessible for all so that everyone can take part regardless of income."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

