Praise for police dog and human rescuers who found missing Bridgnorth woman

Police Dog Blaze. Picture @K999cops

An emergency call went out at about 4.10pm on Wednesday after a 73-year-old woman called Rena went missing from her home in Bernards Hill, Bridgnorth.

Bridgnorth Police proudly tweeted that Rina was found by Police Dog Blaze "which was great work!"

They also thanked volunteers from West Mercia Search & Rescue who who provided medical assistance and evacuated her to safety with Bridgnorth Fire Service. West Midlands Ambulance took her to hospital.

Priase for the human search and rescuers. Picture; @BridgnorthCops

West Mercia Police Dogs, via its @K999Cops Twitter account said: "Great work demonstrated by PD Blaze, having located a high risk missing Female, suffering from dementia.

"Located by Blaze, having collapsed, wet and suffering from hypothermia, after having crawled up a bank, into trees. The lady is now getting the help she needs, life saving work."