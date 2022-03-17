County firm donates more than 30,000 oxygen masks to Ukrainian hospitals

Clear O2 in Bridgnorth has donated more than 33,000 oxygen masks to Ukrainian hospitals

Bridgnorth business, ClearO2, which employs eight people, is helping to rebuild hospitals through a donation of 33,600 oxygen masks and tubes.

The donation is the latest example of British businesses doing what they can to support the worsening tragedy in Ukraine.

Russia's attacks have not been restricted to just military targets and most recently, on March 9, air strikes hit a children's hospital and a maternity ward in Mariupol.

Just a few days before, on March 3, a maternity hospital was struck in Zhytomyr.

The World Health Authority has also confirmed multiple other attacks on healthcare facilities in the country.

Bruno Mustone, chief executive officer for ClearO2, said that both he and his team were willing to do anything to help Ukraine.

He said: "I am sure that we have all been watching the tragedy in Ukraine unfold on the news and feeling helpless.

"So when I came across a post on a local Facebook group organising items to be shipped to Ukraine, I noticed they were in desperate need of oxygen masks.

"Immediately, I realised we had got an opportunity to help.

"We help promote good health and supply high-quality recreational oxygen for health and well-being.

"After realising that we could do something we started looking for the quickest way to get the oxygen masks out to Ukraine and, through contacts, I came across the Central Bedfordshire Ukraine Appeal.

"They had already been shipping items to Ukrainian hospitals, so I teamed up with them and within a couple of days, the items were collected and on their way to help out.

"The Central Bedfordshire Ukraine Appeal is currently working to collect all manner of goods and items that are needed by Ukrainians.

"The initiative may be small, but it has already amassed a good amount of support from people who are looking to help.

"I think that what it also shows is that what people can do, the power of the community.

"It has just been absolutely amazing.