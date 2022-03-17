Bridgnorth youth group set to get help

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/09/2020 - View overlooking Bridgnorth..

A proposal to the town council meeting by Councillor Arlie Chetter to help extend the youth commissioning service at Innage Lane from April was unanimously approved.

But the meeting heard it may be less than the proposed funding of up to £20,000 because of money already received from community groups and grants.

Councillor Chetter told the meeting the youth service - members of which were at the meeting - was a valuable one for youngsters and should be supported by the council.

She said: "The youngsters have suffered through lockdown, many more than most and services like this are a really good resource - it is used by around 40 people in a session and clearly as we have seen tonight there is a need for it."

Councillor Julie Buckley said the final total needed by the service would be most likely less than the £20,000 proposed.

She said: "The service has already took advantage of a lot of funding avenues like crowd funding and has received grants and donations from community groups so the money needed may be closer to £4,500-£6,000 maximum."