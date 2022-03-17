Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bridgnorth youth group set to get help

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

Bridgnorth Town Council has agreed in principal to help fund the town's youth service for another 12 months.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/09/2020 - View overlooking Bridgnorth..
LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/09/2020 - View overlooking Bridgnorth..

A proposal to the town council meeting by Councillor Arlie Chetter to help extend the youth commissioning service at Innage Lane from April was unanimously approved.

But the meeting heard it may be less than the proposed funding of up to £20,000 because of money already received from community groups and grants.

Councillor Chetter told the meeting the youth service - members of which were at the meeting - was a valuable one for youngsters and should be supported by the council.

She said: "The youngsters have suffered through lockdown, many more than most and services like this are a really good resource - it is used by around 40 people in a session and clearly as we have seen tonight there is a need for it."

Councillor Julie Buckley said the final total needed by the service would be most likely less than the £20,000 proposed.

She said: "The service has already took advantage of a lot of funding avenues like crowd funding and has received grants and donations from community groups so the money needed may be closer to £4,500-£6,000 maximum."

An alternative proposal by councillor Nicky Cooper to fund the service for only two terms was rejected.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News