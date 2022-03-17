Bridgnorth toilets to remain free to use

Members discussed proposals over the Listley Street toilets which included re-instating the paddle doors for security and to introduce contactless payment after a recent incident of vandalism.
Other ideas included reducing the opening hours which was agreed on and they will now be open from 8am-4pm in an effort to reduce the likelihood of another incident but will remain free to use.
The meeting heard there was also a live socket which had been left on where people who were using the toilets were also charging their telephones, although it has since been turned off.