Bridgnorth toilets to remain free to use

Shoppers in Bridgnorth won't be inconvenienced by a charge to use the facilities after members of the town council decided not to bring one in.

Bridgnorth town centre
Members discussed proposals over the Listley Street toilets which included re-instating the paddle doors for security and to introduce contactless payment after a recent incident of vandalism.

Other ideas included reducing the opening hours which was agreed on and they will now be open from 8am-4pm in an effort to reduce the likelihood of another incident but will remain free to use.

The meeting heard there was also a live socket which had been left on where people who were using the toilets were also charging their telephones, although it has since been turned off.

