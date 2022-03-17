Notification Settings

Bridgnorth musicians play for Ukraine

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

Eight musical groups from Bridgnorth are clubbing together to stage a benefit concert for Ukrainian refugee charities.

John Pedrick, Ralph Dunham and Joh Hart from Bridgnorth Folk Group

Organised by Bridgnorth Folk Club, it will be held in St Mary Magdalene Church in East Castle Street.

Members of the club will be joined by AB Ukuleles, Sunflower Saxes and West End singers Erica Deakin and Lucy and Chris Key. There will also contributions from four choirs: The Concordia, Key Change, Bridgnorth Male Voice Choir and the church’s Chamber Choir.

John Hart from the folk club - which meets regularly at The White Lion pub in the town centre - said within three days of coming up with the idea of a fundraiser for Ukraine refugees, the other groups had offered to be part of the event.

He said: "We will have a great night and all the proceeds will go to ease the desperate plight of people who are just like us, but are the victims of an invasion that is not of their making.

" I feel sure we will enjoy fabulous support from this lovely town."

The concert will take place on Saturday April 2 and tickets at £10 each are available from Tanner’s in the High Street, The Room for Refills on Cartway, Our Green Shop on Mill Street and the Church Office (St Leonard’s Hall Church) on Racecourse Drive.

