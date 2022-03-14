Man burned in massive barn blaze 'had lucky escape' say firefighters

Aftermath of the barn blaze

Investigation officers are expected to be at Kingsnordley Farm Junction in Kingsnordley between Bridgnorth and Stourbridge for the next few days.

Two massive blasts were heard for miles after the explosion, thought to be in a barn on the estate, just before midday on Friday.

It left one man in hospital with major burns, though he has since been released.

Lee Baker, group manager for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said the investigation would continue for a few days and there were also officers on site removing absorbent tubes from the lakes which are full of fish. The tubes had been put there to minimise any harm to the water and the fish from the smoke.

He said: "We had a crew there until Saturday afternoon damping down before the job was closed but now we have to carry out an investigation which could take a couple of days and remove the tubes which were placed in the water to remove any chemicals or possible toxins from the fire which may have harmed the fish.

Smoke continued to rise from the barn for hours

"It was obviously a very big fire and the person who was injured had a lucky escape - he suffered burns but it could probably have been a lot worse. It is thought the fire was caused accidentally but no firm outcome on the cause has been reached yet."

The fire was on a site which houses a number of businesses, including Kingsnordley Fisheries and Severn Edge veterinary group, which has an equine clinic, and several horses are based in stables and fields near where the fire happened.

The blast sent plumes of smoke and flames billowing into the air and closed roads including the main A442 and A458 in the Quatt and Wooton area.