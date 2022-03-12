Notification Settings

Firefighters remain at farm 24 hours after blaze and blasts near Bridgnorth

By Paul Jenkins

A fire crew is still on the scene of a blaze near Bridgnorth which left one person in hospital with burn injuries.

Smoke from the fire at Kingsnordley could be seen from miles around
Smoke from the fire at Kingsnordley could be seen from miles around

The major fire happened on Friday at Kingsnordley Farm Junction in Kingsnordley, between Bridgnorth and Stourbridge, after two massive explosions were heard shortly before midday.

The blast sent plumes of smoke and flames billowing into the air and closed roads including the main A442 and A458 in the Quatt and Wooton area.

Crews from Telford, Wellington, Albrighton, Craven Arms, Prees and Bridgnorth attended and were at the scene all afternoon where a barn was left with serious damage.

The roads are open again now but a spokesman from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they still had one crew at the site and it was likely to remain there throughout Saturday.

One fire crew remained at the site of the blaze on Saturday

She said: "I can confirm we still have one appliance out for damping down purposes and making the area safe - it is likely to remain there for most of the day."

One person suffered "potentially serious" burns and breathing difficulties in the incident and was taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley for treatment.

The fire was on a site which houses a number of businesses, including Kingsnordley Fisheries and Severn Edge veterinary group, which has an equine clinic, and several horses are based in fields near where the fire happened.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

