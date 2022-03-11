Ashley Giles receives charity cheque from Bridgnorth company

Ashley Giles collects the cheque from Ed Grainger at Grainger & Worrall in Bridgnorth

The money was raised by Grainger & Worrall of Bridgnorth in memory of Alan Wesson, a former manager.

Mr Wesson passed away after a short illness in May 2021.

He spent time in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, a hospital with which the The Giles’ Trust Brain Tumour Fund is closely associated. The charity provides further research, much-needed equipment and support for brain tumour patients.

It was launched by Giles and his wife Stine after Stine suffered a brain tumour in 2006. She underwent treatment at the Queen Elizabeth but six years later, another two tumours were found and she became one of the first people in the country to be treated by the TomoTherapy machine.

The pioneering therapy worked and three years later, she and Ashley launched the charity, raising enough money to fund a brain tumour clinical research nurse at the hospital.

Tom Grainger said: "A dear friend and colleague of Grainger & Worrall, Alan Wesson, passed away after a short illness in May 2021. Alan first worked with Grainger & Worrall as an auditor over 30 years ago before joining the management team for 27 years. He was a trusted and loyal friend to many.

"Grainger & Worrall wanted to raise awareness and funding for the trust, and decided to give all proceeds of our company-wide Christmas raffle to the charity in memory of Alan and appreciation of the work they do. We were delighted with the response of our colleagues, and raised £1,000."

Giles, who played for Warwickshire throughout his career and played 54 Tests for England, stood down from his role as managing director of England men’s cricket at the start of this year after a poor Ashes tour.