Unsolved murder of Bridgnorth worker to appear on Crimewatch 10 years on from his death

Tom Kirwan was fatally stabbed in July 2012

Tom Kirwan, aged 23, was murdered outside the Uberra nightclub on July 8, 2012, after violence flared between two groups next to the city's ring road.

Five people were locked up in 2014 for taking part in the trouble after being found guilty of affray. But nobody has ever been charged with his murder.

Now the case is set to appear on Crimewatch Live later this month after subsequent appeals were launched by family members to achieve a conviction.

The Wolves fan, who lived in Oxley and worked at Bridgnorth Aluminium, died in hospital following the attack which was briefly captured on CCTV.

But the fatal stabbing outside the Wednesfield Road club was not, no murder weapon has ever been found and no-one has been charged with murder.

Last year his family shared an open letter to his killer on the ninth anniversary of his death – asking them "how can you carry the weight of what you did that night?".

Tom Kirwan and his partner Jade Elwell

It said: "Today [July 8] marks the day you took our Tom’s life away from him. Tom was a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, an uncle and above all a friend to many. Destroying Tom’s life caused a ripple effect and destroyed lives around him. Generations of our family to come will never get the pleasure of knowing him.

"You did not know Tom. Tom did not know you.There is no reasoning for anyone to take a life in such a brutal manner. How can you carry the weight of what you did that night? How can you carry on in the future knowing you took Tom’s future away?

"Are you able to look at your children, enjoy your family knowing you severed Tom’s chances of having his own family? Tom was the young age of 23. He has lost nine years today. Nine years to live and to love."

West Midlands Police said at the time the investigation into his murder has never closed and every new piece of information will be considered and reviewed.

It's not the first time Tom's family has used Crimewatch in an attempt to find his killer.

In 2018, Tom’s mother, Emer Kirwan, fought back tears as she appealed for help finding his killer on BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow.

And in 2019, Wolverhampton comedian Gary Powndland revealed his true identity as Jack Kirwan to speak out on the seventh anniversary of his cousin Tom's death. He posted on his Facebook page appealing for witnesses to come forward.

He re-shared the appeal again on the eighth anniversary in 2020.

Timeline

Tributes left for Tom on the ring road

July 8, 2012 – Tom Kirwan is stabbed to death as trouble flares outside the Uberra nightclub, off the Wolverhampton ring road.

July 2012 – The investigation moves quickly and four teenagers are arrested in connection with Tom’s death. However, they are released without charge a short time later. Leaflets are handed out in pubs and clubs in an attempt to jog memories. Tom’s mother and fiancee make plea for information to find killer.

January 2013 – It emerges a further six people have been arrested in connection with Tom’s murder but all are released on bail.

March 2013 – Detectives release CCTV images from outside the nightclub in a bid to identify suspects.

June 2013 – Nine people are charged over disorder in the build-up to Tom’s death - but no-one is charged with murder. They appear in court for the first time four months later.

June 2014 – Four people are found guilty of affray following a 12-day trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Three others had earlier pleaded guilty to the same charge.

April 2015 – Tom’s family launches a bid to raise money to be used as a reward as their fight for justice continues.

May 2015 – The family lodges a complaint with the Crown Prosecution Service over the lack of progress with the case.

December 2015 – A £15,000 reward is put up to find Tom’s killer, with Crimestoppers adding £5,000 to the £10,000 raised following a campaign by the family.

June 2018 – Tom’s mother Emer makes an emotional appeal for answers on BBC’s Crimewatch.