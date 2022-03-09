Matt helping to transform Bridgnorth green area

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 08/03/2022..Pics in Bridgnorth , Crown Meadow, where Shrewsbury Artist: Matt Sewell, has been working on a large scale mural to brighten up the area. Its all of the back of the Tree Town Project organised by Luke Neal and his daughter..

Bridgnorth Town Council commissioned the artist - known for his colourful creations and images of wildlife - to paint a series of birds and other wildlife that can be found at Crown Meadow

The mural, adjacent to the tennis court, is part of a project by the 'Tree Town' group to transform the area with by installing a 120m new hedge and planting oak trees and other trees, including by the skate park and children's play areas.

A community planting weekend by charity Possible has been organised for Saturday when volunteers will plant the hedge in front of the mural.

Children and their families are being invited to pick up plain versions of the birds which have been painted, colour them in and then try and spot them around the park.