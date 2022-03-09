Bridgnorth residents look ahead in Ukraine effort

Bridgnorth town centre

Volunteers from groups such as Bridgnorth Lions, Bridgnorth Food Bank and the Womens’ Institute a turned out at the weekend to collect, box, label and load up over 400 boxes of emergency supplies for transportation by Bridgnorth haulier, Clive Cowern Transport to the regional collection centre for transfer to the Polish border.

But although the collections and aid campaign continues, people are also turning their attention to what is going to happen to refugees from the Ukraine, with many Bridgnorth residents offering to help if need be.

Councillor Julia Buckley from Shropshire County and Bridgnorth Town Council said many residents had been asking what more they could do.

She said: "We can be so proud of how Bridgnorth has responded with our usual strong community ethos. Young children colouring Ukrainian flags for shop windows, the council lighting up the Town Hall in blue and yellow colours, and the herculean efforts around collection of emergency goods.

"But beyond the emergency relief effort, residents have also been asking me what more they could do. Some generous souls have asked if they could host any refugees coming from Ukraine. it has been and continues to be a wonderful response from people in the town who are now looking at how they can help going forward."

Writing in this week's Bridgnorth Journal, Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said: "In response to the humanitarian crisis, the measures put in place by the government so far are welcome. The Ukrainian Family Scheme allows British nationals and people settled in the UK to bring a wide group of family members to the UK, providing a route for 200,000 Ukrainians fleeing disaster, war, and persecution to come here.

"But we must do more, and I know many constituents are keen to offer help or accommodation. The government are bringing in links to facilitate this and we await details how such offers of help will be implemented,"

How can you help?

Following the scale of donations, another collection day has been arranged for Saturday, again at Castle Hall, from 9am – 4pm. Only the following items are needed for donation: batteries, sleeping bags, torches, medical supplies, toothpaste, disinfectant, sanitary towels, dummies.

For donations any other days or times, Budgens of Bridgnorth are also collecting boxed goods for Ukraine. Money donations can be made at the Bridgnorth Red Cross shop on the High Street or to the UK Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) which brings together 15 leading UK aid charities, raising funds to quickly and effectively respond to overseas disasters. See: http://www.dec.org.uk/