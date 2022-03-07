Shropshire Council said that the closure would be for one day

Shropshire Council siad the closure would take place from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Tuesday, March 15.

A statement from the council said: "This temporary closure is so the proposed works are safely carried out. In addition, we will be looking to undertake other essential maintenance works such as pothole repairs and gully/ drainage cleansing along the closed section of road, to minimise any future disruption."

While the road is closed, traffic will be diverted along the A454, B4176, A449, A4150, A41 and A454 by a signed diversion.

Access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the inspection, and access to frontages will be maintained up to the rockfaces throughout the proposed work.

Gatekeepers will be positioned at each end of the closure to assist.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for physical infrastructure, said: “Inevitably there will be some disruption during these works, for which we apologise in advance of the day. We will always endeavour to minimise any inconvenience to you.”

The contractor carrying out the road closure will be Kier. The Inspection team will be provided by Arbus, and overall supervision of the works will be by WSP on behalf of Shropshire Council.