Advice for charities on recruiting fresh blood

The positive effects of finding young people to join a committee or board of trustees will be in the spotlight at a free-of-charge discussion organised by the Shropshire charity, Community Resource.

The charity, formerly Shropsire Rural Communities Charity, will offer advice on how to get younger people involved in voluntary work.

Membership and trustee support officer Phil Gillam said the need for young blood to fresh things up was a common theme in the charity sector.

“So often, it’ll be the same group of people who have been running things over many years and they have difficulty attracting young people to join them, people who might very well bring fresh ideas and new enthusiasm," he said.

The talk will be led by Selina Graham, chairman of trustees at the Much Wenlock-based Cavalier Centre, which provides horse-riding sessions for for the disabled.

She said: “"I'm really hoping this session will be a two-way street as I'm keen to hear from trustees from different organisations."

The session will take place on Thursday, from 10.30am via Zoom.