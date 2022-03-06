People make their mark on new Shropshire covid memorial sculpture

People being given the chance to have their finger prints as part of a Covid memorial Sculpture which is placed at Shrewsbury Market Hall as arranged by Shropshire Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner. In Picture: Artist is Paul Kennedy..

Health workers, key workers, and shoppers were all invited to push their fingers into a clay mould which will be transformed into a bronze sculpture that is set to be unveiled at The Abbey, Shrewsbury, on May 29. A copy will go on show in Telford and Wrekin.

The clay was taken first to Shrewsbury Market Hall Gallery, in Claremont Street, before being transported to Southwater, in Telford.

Lord Gavin Hamilton, who is a part of the art project, said: "It is not just about one person but numerous people leaving a very personal impression of themselves.

"We had a mixture of quite a few people, including from the NHS, and St John Ambulance, and quite a few people who had heard about it from the press. Shoppers were also invited to come along and find out about it."

Lord Hamilton stressed that no public money has gone into the creating the work of art.

Some £16,000 has been raised by private individual donations, he said. It commissioned by the county's Lord Lieutenant, Anna Turner and it is being created by Bridgnorth-based artist Paul Kennedy,

Lord Lieutenant, Anna Turner said: "I am delighted that this sculpture has been designed in such a way that members of the public have the opportunity to personally add their contribution to the sculpture.

"This is particularly apt because the pandemic has affected so many people in Shropshire and Telford and numerous people have risen to the challenge to get us through."

Mr Kennedy said people's fingerprints would make them a permanent piece of the artwork.

He said: "This sculpture is a very exciting but moving commission as it commemorates something that is so important to everyone. It is very exciting that the sculpture will be formed by so many, reflecting how the pandemic has affected all of us. When the sculpture is cast into bronze each fingerprint will be visible and become a permanent part of the commemoration."

Mr Kennedy added; "On the concave side you will be faced with a warm reflective glow allowing for inner self reflection. The light from the rainbow bathing you in hope and promise of a better future and a feeling of collective joy and sense of community.