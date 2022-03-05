Notification Settings

Fire crews scrambled to water rescue near Bridgnorth

By David TooleyBridgnorthPublished:

A man was left in the care of an ambulance crew after the emergency services were scrambled to a river rescue near Bridgnorth very early this morning.

Water rescue
Water rescue

At five minutes past midnight four fire engines including incident command and support units were scrambled from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer and Shrewsbury to Hampton Loade, Bridgnorth.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service operations officer was also in attendance.

When they arrived they found one male who was already out of the water. He was in the care of the ambulance service.

The fire service incident stop message was sent at 12.37am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been invited to comment.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

