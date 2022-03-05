Fire crews scrambled to water rescue near Bridgnorth

Water rescue

At five minutes past midnight four fire engines including incident command and support units were scrambled from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer and Shrewsbury to Hampton Loade, Bridgnorth.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service operations officer was also in attendance.

When they arrived they found one male who was already out of the water. He was in the care of the ambulance service.

The fire service incident stop message was sent at 12.37am.