Bridgnorth women are celebrated

Bridgnorth town centre

As March is International Women's Day and to celebrate International Women's Day next Tuesday, the Bridgnorth Library and Visitor Information Point is teaming up with Bridgnorth Civic Society to put together a new walking trail.

It is hoped to include fascinating stories of women of note from the town who made their mark in various fields, including Ethelflaed, Lady of the Mercians, the Anglo-Saxon Warrior Queen.

The tourist trail map builds on the idea that some of the women identified may be able to secure funding for a Blue Plaque to commemorate their achievements.

Councillor Julia Buckley, chair of the Bridgnorth Art Trail said, “This is a great initiative by our civic society and library to encourage a new focus when walking through our beautiful town.

" We have so many different stories to tell, let’s ensure we include all the good ones, so do get in touch with your idea. Speaking from experience I am not one bit surprised that Bridgnorth has produced so many women of note”.