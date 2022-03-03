Fern rewarded for her care

Fern McGill

Fern McGill has been given Girlguidings national HERO award for keeping calm when calling the emergency services on several occasion.

Her mum has a long term health condition which can change quickly and sometimes needs an emergency ambulance. It requires Fern to give instructions to the operator and assist her mum with medications whilst keeping her brother calm.

She also cares for her mum on a day-to-day basis.