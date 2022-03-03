Notification Settings

Fern rewarded for her care

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

A member of a Bridgnorth guide group has been given an award by the national organisation.

Fern McGill
Fern McGill

Fern McGill has been given Girlguidings national HERO award for keeping calm when calling the emergency services on several occasion.

Her mum has a long term health condition which can change quickly and sometimes needs an emergency ambulance. It requires Fern to give instructions to the operator and assist her mum with medications whilst keeping her brother calm.

She also cares for her mum on a day-to-day basis.

Fern, a member of 1st Bridgnorth Guides, was presented with her certificate by Sarah Myers. the Girlguiding Shropshire County Commissioner.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

