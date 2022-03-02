Thieves smash through locked garage door to steal three dirt bikes

The off-road vehicles were stolen from a garage in the Barnsley area of Bridgnorth overnight between Friday and Saturday last week.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information after three electric dirt bikes were stolen from a locked garage in Barnsley, Bridgnorth. The offenders have smashed a keypad off the door to gain entry.

"The theft occurred between 6pm on February 25 and 3am on February 26.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of these vehicles or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle."

Anyone with information contact police via the online ‘Tell Us About’ form at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00426_I_26022022.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org