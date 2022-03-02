Range Rover stolen from driveway near Bridgnorth

The black 4x4 was taken from a driveway in Claverley, near Bridgnorth, on Sunday night.

West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses. A spokesman said: "We are appealing for information after a black Range Rover with a partial Registration number BK70 was stolen from outside a property in Claverley, Bridgnorth.

"The theft occurred between 12.30am and 7am on February 27 whilst it was parked on the driveway of the property.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of this vehicle or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle."