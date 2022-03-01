Smallholder can continue using land next to Claverley Cricket Club

Shropshire Council had issued an enforcement notice against Sonja Oakley ordering her to cease the use of the land, north of Claverley Cricket Ground, for a mixed use of agriculture and for storage associated with non-agricultural commercial use.

It was said that the land was being used for the storage of vehicles and and materials in association with the carrying on of other businesses.

Planning inspector Thomas Shields allowed the appeal, quashing the enforcement notice.

In her statement, Mrs Oakley said that from July 2017, when she acquired the land, it had been used only for the keeping of chickens, goats and bees.

She worked full time on the land with part-time assistance from her husband and two sons.

Bee hives have been installed for the production of honey and rare breed pigs are to be added. The intention is to establish a farm enterprise focussing on high quality, specialist produce, the statement said. The livestock will provide milk and meat for sale and a breeding programme will be established.

The buildings on the site are for storing grain, hay, equipment and machinery, she said. They will also be used for birthing animals, shelter and for milking and herd maintenance.