A young prayer offered for Ukraine

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 28/02/2022 - Ukraine Service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Bridgnorth. In Picture: Child writing thoughtful message about the conflict in Ukraine.

He was part of a large number of people of all ages and denominations who attended a prayer vigil on Monday night at St Mary Magdalene, in East Castle Street.

It was Bridgnorth churches' contribution to a county-wide effort, with vigils, rallies and solidarity marches held, and locations decorated with or in the colour of the Ukranian flag.

Churches from all denominations were represented at the church on Monday, with prayers held and opportunities for moments of silence and contemplation.

Youngsters had the opportunity to peg their messages to a board which will remain on display all week in the church

All the ministers and churches of the town were invited to St Mary's to join together in moments of contemplation and prayer,

Reverend Preb Simon Cawdell said the churches came together because they had all been shocked by the events going on abroad.