MP to kick off Bridgnorth talks

St Mary's Bridgnorth

The first one will be held on Thursday at 6.30pm when Ludlow constituency MP Philip Dunne visits St Mary Magdalene, East Castle Street.

He is chairman of the Environmental Audit committee and will be talking about his work in parliament, in his constituency, and what people can do to protect the natural environment around them.

Then on Wednesday March 9 former Bridgnorth resident Isabel Carter from Climate Justice will give a talk at St Leonard's Hall, Racecourse Drive at 7pm.

She been very influential in the town and nationally over the years, leading initiatives in Fairtrade, and Sustainable Bridgnorth.

Rector Simon Cawdell said they were honoured to have a series of speakers who can give a good perspective on environmental issues.

He said: "We can all hopefully learn something from this programme of speaker about how to live well in the world as a human being, and specifically as Christians."

"Philip has plenty to say on environmental issues and as chair of the audit committee will give an insiders view on ways we can be greener, In his role he holds water companies to account and visitors will be able to question him on the work he does in and out of his Ludlow constituency.