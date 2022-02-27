Medics treat casualty after car lands on roof in crash near Bridgnorth

Burwarton, near Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

Four fire engines were called to the B4364 at Burwarton, near Bridgnorth, shortly after 8am. Paramedics and police were also called to the scene of the incident, which involved one vehicle.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicle.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 8.02am on Sunday, February 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an RTC. This incident involved one vehicle that had come to rest on roof. No persons trapped.

"Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Ludlow and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."