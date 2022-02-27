Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Medics treat casualty after car lands on roof in crash near Bridgnorth

By Nick HumphreysBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated:

Medics treated a casualty after a car crash and landed on its roof on Sunday morning.

Burwarton, near Bridgnorth. Photo: Google
Burwarton, near Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

Four fire engines were called to the B4364 at Burwarton, near Bridgnorth, shortly after 8am. Paramedics and police were also called to the scene of the incident, which involved one vehicle.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicle.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 8.02am on Sunday, February 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an RTC. This incident involved one vehicle that had come to rest on roof. No persons trapped.

"Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Ludlow and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News