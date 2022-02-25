Notification Settings

Flood warnings lifted as water levels drop but motorists urged to stay away from floods

By Sue AustinBridgnorthPublished:

All but one of the flood warnings have been lifted across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin although water levels remain high on the River Severn.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 22/02/2022 - Flooding in Shrewsbury from the River Severn - Over looking Town Walls Tennis Club.
SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 22/02/2022 - Flooding in Shrewsbury from the River Severn - Over looking Town Walls Tennis Club.

There are still flood alerts in place for the Severn although the length of the region and hundreds of across of low lying land and some roads remain under water.

The one red warning still in the county is at Quatford, south of Bridgnorth where the Environment Agency says a local caravan park could still be affected.

Levels are falling on gauges along watercourses in the area, the Enviroment Agency said on Friday.

The Agency removed nine of the red, flood warnings on Thursday and overnight although they still remain downstream at Quatford, Stourport and Bewdley.

All flood alerts have now been removed for Mid Wales with two still in place on the River Dee below Llangollen and taking in part of the North Shropshire border.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "We expect river levels to remain high over the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences. Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid contact with flood water."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

