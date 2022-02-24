Six roads to be resurfaced next month

Shropshire Council has announced plans for resurfacing of a number of roads next month

Shropshire Council has said confirmed a work for the county's roads throughout March.

It said the latest work followed nine roads resurfaced in January and, with 50 to have been completed by the end of March, since November last year.

The state of the county's roads was a main feature of last year's local elections, amid frustration from many Shropshire residents over the condition of Shropshire's highways.

The road include the B4373 Rudgewood Crossroads to Stocking Lane junction between Broseley and Bridgnorth from March 1 to 13, the A458 Atcham Road junction to start of 60mph stretch from March 7 to 16, the B4363/B4555 to Hollybush Road in Bridgnorth from March 14 to 21, with night working from 8pm to 6am, Broomhill Lane to Pulverbatch from March 16 to 23, The B4386 Little Worthen to Winsley Cottages from March 16 to 25, and the C4177 Pattingham Lane from March 23 to 31.

Work to resurface Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury, at the Column Roundabout to Monkmoor Road, has been deferred until later in 2022 due to ongoing utilities work at the development on the site of the former Lord Hill Hotel.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member responsible for highways, said: "We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users. Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this, and I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out."