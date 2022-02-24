More funding to help those in event management and associated businesses in Shropshire

Councillor Ed Potter

The £667,500 pot is providing grants to businesses across the county who have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

The new discretionary scheme supports those in the hospitality trade but who are not the rate payer. They include event caterers who can show they have lost business across the winter period and travel agents and tour operators.

Now the fund has been expanded to cover event management businesses and related events businesses that provide sound, design/graphics, equipment and installations for events, which can evidence that they have lost work in December 2021 or January 2022.

Businesses which meet this criteria and have already submitted an application do not need to apply again.

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s Deputy Leader, and Cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and planning, said: "We are pleased to be able to support a range of businesses through this grant funding but are totally aware that there will be a lot of disappointed businesses who again will be missing out.

"We are doing all we can to support the business community, especially in areas where are hardest hit."