Grants available as Shropshire Council secures £9 million to help ease fuel poverty

Ian Nellins refuelling the hydrogen-powered vehicle in Tyseley

Successful bids by the council’s affordable warmth and energy efficiency officers have resulted in a combination of grants and initiatives being awarded that will help people in social housing and the privately-owned housing market.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, said:-

“The work of the team is outstanding. We want to keep people warm and well in their homes, whether they are tenants or owner-occupiers.

“Fuel poverty is a real concern, and we are pleased to be able to offer access to the resources available for people to better protect themselves and retrofit appropriate energy saving measures for their homes.

“More than 40 per cent of Shropshire homes are not connected to the gas supply grid. Older homes, or listed properties, are costly and difficult to improve, leaving people on low incomes struggling with heating costs and without the funds to make improvements.”

Shropshire Council has worked with neighbouring councils, and secured Green Homes Grants Local Authority Delivery Funding of more than £6million since October 2020.

Retrofitting homes with energy efficiency measures such as wall and loft insulation, or double-glazing, bring a reduction in heating costs.

Currently Shropshire Council is already processing 350 applications for a variety of measures including air source heat pumps, high heat retention storage heaters, ‘first-time’ double glazing and insulated external doors, internal or external wall insulation, underfloor insulation and park home insulation. However, many more residents are set to benefit in future. More information on energy efficiency grants and details on how to apply can be found at: shropshire.gov.uk/keep-shropshire-warm.

In addition to the existing £6m grant funding which supports the private rented sector and owner occupiers, a further £2.5 million has been awarded from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund for work in Shropshire, including match-funding from five registered social landlord partnerships.

The fund can be used by the five registered social landlord partners to carry out energy efficiency upgrades in their tenants’ homes.