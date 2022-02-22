Bridgnorth businessman launches jubilee souvenir collection

Mark Writtle has produced a gift set to mark the Queen's diamond jubilee

Mark Writtle, who runs Writtle Photographic in Bridgnorth, has issued a mug, coaster and table mat with a picture of a locomotive named after the monarch, who celebrates 70 years of service this year.

The 6201 Princess Elizabeth is a preserved locomotive built at the London, Midland and Scottish's Crewe works in 1933, when the Queen was seven years old.

It is one of only two in its class and was in full service until 1962, though it still runs on heritage lines around the country.

Mark has run the business for more than 20 years but has been a professional photographer for 30. He produces a range of items from framed prints to calendars and cards, and also sells railway DVDs and books.

He said: "It is a beautiful locomotive which saw nearly 30 years of service before being retired but still runs today and also took an active part in the platinum celebrations ten years ago, when the train whistle signalled the start of the Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant.