Flood warning for River Severn at Fort Pendlestone and Severn Hall near Bridgnorth

By David Tooley Published:

A flood warning has been issued this evening for the River Severn at Fort Pendlestone and Severn Hall.

The Government says levels have risen at the Bridgnorth river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected from this evening, Monday.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "We expect flooding to affect properties on Telford Road. Predicted Peak at Bridgnorth 5.0m to 5.5m Wednesday morning.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services."

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid contact with flood water. This message will be updated by 9am on Tuesday 22/02/22, or as the situation changes."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

