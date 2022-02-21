Flood warning for River Severn at Fort Pendlestone and Severn Hall near Bridgnorth

The Government says levels have risen at the Bridgnorth river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.
Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected from this evening, Monday.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "We expect flooding to affect properties on Telford Road. Predicted Peak at Bridgnorth 5.0m to 5.5m Wednesday morning.
"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services."
"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid contact with flood water. This message will be updated by 9am on Tuesday 22/02/22, or as the situation changes."