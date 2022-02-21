Flood warning for River Severn at Fort Pendlestone and Severn Hall near Bridgnorth

Flooding

The Government says levels have risen at the Bridgnorth river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected from this evening, Monday.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "We expect flooding to affect properties on Telford Road. Predicted Peak at Bridgnorth 5.0m to 5.5m Wednesday morning.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services."