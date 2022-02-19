Romilly and Eliza Pickering

In Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, the NHS has increased walk-in appointments across the county to provide opportunity for this age group to get vaccinated.

Since the vaccines rollout has been expanded to children and young people, all schools in the county have been offered two vaccination clinics.

The Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin vaccination service has delivered more than 39,600 vaccinations to people aged 12 to 17, including more than 25,000 first doses, protecting themselves and the people around them.

Twin sisters, Romilly and Eliza Pickering, aged 15, from Oswestry, had both doses of their vaccine at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital walk-in clinic outside of school time.

They say one of their main motivations of getting vaccinated was so that they could safely continue the many activities they enjoy doing with their friends.

Romilly said: “We’re really pleased and feel reassured to have had our vaccines, because it protects not only ourselves but the also our friends and family around us.

“We enjoy doing so much outside of our lessons – such as team sports, going to the cinema and theatre, so the thought of not being able to do these things again after the third Lockdown restrictions ended is well worth a sore arm – in my opinion that’s the only downside to getting vaccinated.”

Eliza said: “As soon as we were able to have our vaccines, we had no hesitation in getting it because we know that the world’s leading medical and scientific experts have dedicated their lives to developing these vaccines.

“Anyone who is able to get vaccinated but hasn’t yet, I would encourage you to go and get it done. It means we can all safely carry on doing the things we love.”

Jake Hopkins, 14, from Telford, said: “So many of my friends have had covid-19 and missed out on doing stuff, so I was keen to get vaccinated as soon as possible. I’m relieved to finally have my vaccines.”

During half term, a number of walk-in vaccination clinics are taking place in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

A full list of them can be found here https://www.stwics.org.uk/our-priorities/covid-19-vaccination-programme/walk-in-clinic-times

Louise Brennan, the deputy senior responsible officer for the jabs in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, has reminded families of the importance of the vaccine, saying that this half term offers the perfect opportunity to give youngsters aged 12-17 years old that dose of reassurance, particularly ahead of summer if they are travelling abroad.

She said: “The half term break next week is an ideal time to get your child protected, by booking an appointment online or using one of the many walk-in sites across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“As Romilly, Eliza and Jake have said, getting vaccinated means our young people can feel comfortable in continuing to do the things they enjoy because they know that they and the people they care about are protected, thanks to the vaccine.

“The covid-19 vaccination programme has made a hugely positive impact on the way we are able to live our lives compared to just this time last year.”