The advert on the back of a bus

Three years ago the same group, then called Shropshire Veggies and Vegans, caused a storm when they paid for adverts on 20 buses.

They were criticised in January 2019 by a leading councillor for using them in a rural county where there are many livestock and dairy farms. And in December 2019 adverts were temporarily removed after complaints were made to Arriva.

This year the group, now called Shropveg community, has raised the money for the adverts by holding online auctions, quizzes, car boot sales and selling calendars and have collecting boxes in Shrewsbury vegan outlets.

Vegan charity Viva created the adverts that show a photo of a dog and a pig and ask ‘what’s your favourite animal to eat?'

The Shropveg group, previously known as Shropshire Veggies and Vegans, say they are highlighting the similarities between the two animals and asking people to think about choosing vegan rather than eating animals.

Jo Reff, the project leader, said: "We wanted these advertisements to make people think about the similarities between animals they love so much, like their dogs and cats, and those that they eat.

"Many people aren’t aware that pigs are more intelligent than any other domestic animal and feel emotions such as fear and sorrow in the same way as we do.”

Michelle D’Arcy Jewell runs the Shropveg Community group and says that it is easy for anyone to make a change to veganism.

"It is great to see some vegan advertising as there are always lots of meat adverts around.

"Hopefully people will start to see that it is normal to eat vegan food and much easier these days.

"Don’t be put off by myths like soya causes cancer or a vegan diet is worse for the environment as many studies have proved this to be untrue."

Michelle adds: "If anyone wants to change their diet but are unsure on how to do this, then you can go to the viva website at viva,org.uk/tryvegan or contact our group where there are lots of local people who will be willing to help."