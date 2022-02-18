Visitor welcome assistant speaking with visitors in the car park at Comer Woods at Dudmaston, Shropshire

National Trust-run property Dudmaston Hall, near Quatt, a few miles south of Bridgnorth, has a range of opportunities for people willing to learn new skills and knowledge while inspiring others.

A spokesman for Dudmaston Hall said: “Life is one long adventure and we’d love to join in with your next one.

“Whether you want to put years of skills and experience towards our cause or just want to try something brand new, we’ll have a role to suit you.

"Whatever your interest or enthusiasm there’s sure to be an opportunity for you to help with the vital work of keeping Dudmaston special forever, for everyone.

There are positions open for tour guides, house and gallery guides and trail volunteers, to walk the trails through Comer Woods to monitor the condition of the path, gates, way marking posts and signage.

They are also looking for welcome volunteers to help give each visitor an enjoyable and memorable visit, people to give their time in food and beverage, events assistants.

“Just get in touch via the National Trust’s Dudmaston website," said the spokesman.

“Hours and time commitment for any of these roles can be discussed.

“Every single visit supports the National Trust’s conservation work, looking after special places for people to enjoy for years to come."

Dudmaston provides a classical setting for a collection of modern and contemporary art.

The modern art galleries were assembled by diplomat Sir George Labouchere, while his wife Rachel showed off her collections of botanical drawings and watercolours.

Outside, the established gardens are a stunning backdrop to art sculptures. The Big Pool is the perfect setting for a light walk with stunning views of the house. The new play area and the orchard are the perfect places to let the kids loose to enjoy themselves.