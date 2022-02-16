Bridgnorth Town Councillors may change crime focus

Bridgnorth Town Hall

The council work in conjunction with the police to emphasise three areas of particular concern to residents in the town, which the police then report back on.

Tuesday's meeting heard there had been three section 59 orders issued by police in the town in the last two weeks.

The orders give officers power to stop the vehicle and remove it if necessary if the driver is causing, or is likely to cause alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public. it also covers theft of and theft from vehicles.

A report to the meeting said three warnings had been issued to drivers in the Castle Street and High Street area of the town centre as part of a general crackdown on vehicle crime and anti social behaviour amongst youngsters,

Councillors are now considering removing the third item from the priority list, that of reducing speeding cars in and around the town centre and replacing it with prioritising vehicle crime.