On call firefighters: Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is hosting a virtual taster session on Thursday, March 3, where interested people can find out about how to join and the recruitment process, what the role involves, how much you get paid and more.

On-call firefighters form an essential part of the emergency service in Shropshire. They come from all walks of life – from stay at home parents and self-employed business owners to shop workers and tradespeople. Male and female. Tall and short. Fitness enthusiasts and cake lovers alike. And most don’t have any previous experience until they apply.

They provide essential fire cover at 22 stations and 20 are staffed purely by on-call personnel.

There are two more on-call crews at Shrewsbury and Wellington stations.

On-call firefighters have everyday lives and jobs, until their pager sounds - then they immediately make their way to the fire station. They don’t work for a back-up team or a second-rate crew. On-call firefighters are professional firefighters, on the front line, saving lives.

It's not a role for the faint-hearted as you can be sent to anything from floods and fires to road traffic collisions or chemical spills. But you will be trained to deal with everything from extinguishing burning buildings to providing first aid.

To make the first step, book to attend the virtual taster session by emailing EDI@shopshirefire.gov.uk The session starts at 7pm.

There are three requirements, to live or work within five minutes of an on-call fire station (not including Telford Central); to be over 18; and to be physically fit (you will be supported and trained).